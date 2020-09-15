1/1
Richard Leal
1979 - 2020
{ "" }
Oshkosh - Richard A. Leal passed away on September 1, 2020 in Houston Texas. He was born to Juan and Maria Leal on June 7, 1979 in Corpus Christie, Texas. He enjoyed electronic music, hanging out with friends and family, camping, and being outdoors.

Richard is survived by his two daughters Andrea Goodrich and Lilly Leal; His parents Juan Leal and Maria Soto; Brothers Benjamin, Joseph, Michael, and Henry Leal; Sister in law Yvonne Leal; Nephews Alejandro, Emilio, Jared, Jeremiah, and Johnathan Leal. Nieces; Jaqueline and Vanessa Leal.

He was preceded in death by his two older brothers Robert and John Leal.

A time of visitation is being planned on Saturday, September 19 at Konrad-Behlman Westside funeral home (100 Lake Pointe Dr) from noon until 3 PM.

Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
