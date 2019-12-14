|
|
Richard Moeller
Oshkosh - Richard "Rich" B. Moeller age 74, passed away December 13, 2019. He was born to John and Dorothy Moeller on November 27, 1945 in Chicago Illinois.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1965, after which he married the love of his life, Ann Moeller on May 21, 1966 at St. Alphonsus in Chicago, Illinois. He worked as a building maintenance engineer and in his free time he loved photography and was a member of the Oshkosh Photography Group, he was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and also enjoyed boating, fishing, and golf.
Rich spent many years visiting the Oshkosh area to enjoy fishing, boating and golf. So it was only natural for him and Ann to choose Oshkosh as their retirement home. Over the 13 years he he lived in Oshkosh, he became an active member of the community and made many lifelong friends that have become like family.
Delta Restaurant was his "home away from home." He could be found every morning sharing coffee and conversation with all the regulars and the wait staff.
He loved all the fur babies that were part of his life over the years: General Lee, Napoleon, Maximillian, Sherman, Grant, Ikie, and most of all his beloved Abby.
Rich is survived by his wife, Ann (nee Adams) Moeller; daughter Julie (Joseph) Sonkowsky; son, Rick (Sandy) Moeller; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Private Service was held.
Burial will take place at Visitation Cemetery in Stacyville, Iowa.
Memorials to
Oshkosh Humane Society
Day by Day Warming Shelter
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019