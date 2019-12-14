Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Moeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Moeller


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Moeller Obituary
Richard Moeller

Oshkosh - Richard "Rich" B. Moeller age 74, passed away December 13, 2019. He was born to John and Dorothy Moeller on November 27, 1945 in Chicago Illinois.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1965, after which he married the love of his life, Ann Moeller on May 21, 1966 at St. Alphonsus in Chicago, Illinois. He worked as a building maintenance engineer and in his free time he loved photography and was a member of the Oshkosh Photography Group, he was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and also enjoyed boating, fishing, and golf.

Rich spent many years visiting the Oshkosh area to enjoy fishing, boating and golf. So it was only natural for him and Ann to choose Oshkosh as their retirement home. Over the 13 years he he lived in Oshkosh, he became an active member of the community and made many lifelong friends that have become like family.

Delta Restaurant was his "home away from home." He could be found every morning sharing coffee and conversation with all the regulars and the wait staff.

He loved all the fur babies that were part of his life over the years: General Lee, Napoleon, Maximillian, Sherman, Grant, Ikie, and most of all his beloved Abby.

Rich is survived by his wife, Ann (nee Adams) Moeller; daughter Julie (Joseph) Sonkowsky; son, Rick (Sandy) Moeller; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Private Service was held.

Burial will take place at Visitation Cemetery in Stacyville, Iowa.

Memorials to

Oshkosh Humane Society

Day by Day Warming Shelter

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -