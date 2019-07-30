|
Richard Monroe
Oshkosh - Richard (Dick) William Monroe (93), (Borth), passed away at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Richard was born on March 3, 1926 in Oshkosh, the son of William and Dorothy (Dora) Monroe. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Rose Helen (June 2017), two brothers; Frank and Daniel, and three sisters; Margaret, Rosalie and Virginia.
Richard served honorably in the US Navy in the South Pacific during WWII. After discharged, he worked in the family business for several years.
On October 10, 1951, he married Rose Helen Bradley at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Oshkosh). Richard and Rose together started Monroe Moving and Storage, affiliating with Allied Van Lines and Mayflower Transit. Along the way, they acquired and operated Parsons Transfer, On-Time Moving, Julka Moving and Storage (Fond du Lac) and the Oshkosh Motel. While operating the moving and motel businesses, Richard and Rose also established and operated a regional freight business. After retirement from these businesses; they opened and operated Ramblin' Rose Antique Mall for 10 years.
Richard and Rose were blessed with three children, David (Cindy) of Fond du Lac, Mark (Diane) of Wild Rose, and Patricia of Borth; five grandchildren-Chris Monroe (Pulaski), Tracy (Jon) Gutzmacher (Winneconne), Tim (Melanie) Monroe (Fond du Lac), Andy (Sarah) Monroe (Madison), Lori (Jeremy) Schmidt (Oshkosh); and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Florence, Bill and Jim.
Richard and Rose enjoyed raising and showing horses with their children, and traveling home and abroad. They were members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winneconne.
Funeral Service will be Monday, August 5th at 11 am at Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 South Park Ave (Oshkosh). Rev. Mark Albrecht officiating. Visitation with family will be one hour before service. After the service, a luncheon will be provided. Burial will follow.
Richard will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife, Rose, at Lakeview Cemetery, where he will receive a military honor guard salute. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 30 to July 31, 2019