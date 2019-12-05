Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Northern Lights Ballroom
Milaca, MN
Richard Paul Propson


1937 - 2019
Richard Paul Propson Obituary
Richard Paul Propson

Princeton, MN - September 17, 1937 ~ November 30, 2019

Celebration of Life will be from 1-4 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Northern Lights Ballroom, Milaca, MN, for Richard Propson who passed away at his home on Green Lake on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. A Private Burial will be held at Green Lake Cemetery, Princeton, MN.

Richard was born September 17, 1937 in Madison, Wisconsin, son of Sylvester & Lorna Propson. He grew up in Madison, LaCrosse, and Oshkosh Wisconsin. Richard married Gloria Pfeil; they were married for 63 years. He worked as an anesthetist in Princeton, Milaca, Cambridge, Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, and Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, all in Minnesota. Richard enjoyed serving on various boards, such as; Youth Hockey, Band Boosters and Boy Scouts. He was a private pilot and enjoyed boating, fishing, woodworking and traveling.

Richard is survived by his wife, Gloria; sister, Gail Perschbacher of Oshkosh, WI; sister in law, Diana McCarthy of Oshkosh, WI; children, Susan (Brad) Imsdah, Mark, Gregg (Cheryl), & Curt (Gail); grandchildren, Nicole, Shawna, Alex, Eric & Keith; great grandchildren, Julia, Preston, Elijah, Wyatt & Leo; and special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Lorna Propson. Donations are preferred to or the Princeton Food Pantry.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
