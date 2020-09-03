Richard Rates Sr.Oshkosh - Richard H. Rates Sr., age 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1948 the son of Harvey L. Rates and Margaret (Stadler) Rates. He graduated from Jefferson Elementary and Oshkosh High School and was a son of the southside of Oshkosh that Inky Youngwirth wrote books about. He was a jack of all trades and a master of many. One of his passions was antiques that his father and mother started selling in the 1950s from their home and eventually from their store on Oregon Street in the 1970s. Another was carving fish and shorebirds. Richard's handmade decoys were a feature in the History and Collectible Fishing Tackle of Wisconsin by Robert A. Slade. He also built a log cabin on Lake Butte des Morts of which he was very proud, doing all of the work with his sons.He was a person who stopped to help others when their car broke down and a landlord who let people stay for free when they were down on their luck. He loved and took care of animals both inside his house and in his yard. Life is hard, and being kind isn't always easy. His early life was especially difficult, but he found a way to care for and be kind to others. We are sad that he is gone, but are comforted that his love remains as we strive to treat others with the same kindness he showed us. In the end, to his wife, children and their spouses, grandchildren, and friends, it's all that matters, and it's why he meant so much to us.Richard is survived by his wife, Jackie; sons: Richard (Jacqueline) Rates Jr., Ian (Christina) Rates and Christopher (Claire) Rates; grandchildren: Audrey and Jack Rates, and Simon Rates; and sister, Betty Schober. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim Herbst.The family will have a private celebration at a later date.