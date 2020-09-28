Richard "Ticker" ReichenbergerOshkosh - Richard John "Ticker" Reichenberger, age 86, of Oshkosh passed away on Sunday morning September 27, 2020 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. Richard was born in Oshkosh on December 10, 1933 the son of Ferdinand and Anne (Kalous) Reichenberger. Ticker married Suzanne Wolfe in 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oshkosh. He owned and operated Reichenberger's Grocery Store with his brothers and Reichenberger's meats with his son Kevin and wife Suzanne. Ticker was a master butcher and taught courses in the meat business at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. He worked at Festival Foods as a meat consultant where he enjoyed seeing friends and helping customers. Ticker was a hard worker, loved life, truly enjoyed time with friends, and cherished his family. Ticker was inducted into the Oshkosh Baseball Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife Suzanne of Oshkosh and his five children, Keith (Janet) Reichenberger and Kevin (Jackie) Reichenberger both of Oshkosh. Douglas (Bente) Reichenberger of Norway. Lynne (Anton) Kipp of Greenville, WI and Joan (John) Miller of Carlsbad, CA. Thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.Due to COVID 19 no services will be held at this time.