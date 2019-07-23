|
Richard Rennert Jr.
Oshkosh - Richard Robert Rennert Jr. age 66, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Theda Clark Medical Center, due to brief complications following a stroke. He was born on September 7, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to Richard Sr. and Lucille.
Rich was a loyal family man. After serving in the US Army as an armorer and Unit Supply Specialist, he worked for his parent's business, Rennert's Fire Equipment Serve for over 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and hand loading firearm cartridges. More than anything else, he loved going for drives with the love of his life, Katherine, to whom he was married for over 33 years.
Rich is survived by his loving wife Katherine; cherished sister Joyce (Drake) Siewert; children, Susan (Bill) Page, Chris (Kathy), Joshua (Jesika) Koteski, and Sean; grandchildren Kyleigh, Kamden, Liam, Brandon, Jake and Stephanie; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Rich is preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; and aunts Margaret, Mary Ann, Marlyn and Peggy.
A time of visiting and sharing memories will be held in Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel, at 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday July 27, with military honors to be held at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in Richard's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 23 to July 24, 2019