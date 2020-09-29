1/1
Richard Ronald Koth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Ronald Koth

Minnewaukan, ND - Richard Ronald Koth, 67, formerly of Oshkosh, WI, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. A private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family: 1936 Solheim Rd. Minnewaukan, ND 58351.

Richard Ronald Koth was born October 15, 1952 to Floyd and Helen (Raczkowski) Koth in Cudahy, WI. He attended grade school at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Berlin, WI and attended Winneconne Public Schools with class of 1970.

Richard was united in marriage to Anne Putzer on June 26, 1971. Together the couple welcomed three sons: Christopher, Nicholas and Michael. Richard worked as a professional OTR Truck driver, owning and operating Koth Transportation in Wisconsin for many years. Most recently, Richard owned and operated Rick's Restaurant and Pub and drove truck for Mi-Ty Trucking and Excavating in Minnewaukan.

Known to many as "the Old Man" or "Papa Rick", he had a kind word and smile for all. He was famous for his cooking skills, and many folks drove miles to enjoy a prime rib dinner at Rick's. Another claim to fame was Rick's wealth of 'useless' information; ask him any crossword puzzle clue or what mile-marker or interstate to take to your destination to any U.S. city, and you'd get an instant correct response. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed!

Richard is survived by his sons, Christopher (Linda) Koth of Minnewaukan, ND, Nicholas (Pam Drake) Koth of Omro, WI and Michael (Jennifer) Koth of Waukau, WI; grandchildren, Michael (Mariah Peterson) Koth, Madyson Koth, Mayson Koth and Jayde (Jason) Van Fleet; great-grandchild, Ellianna Koth; sister, Michelle (Charlie) Lindemann of Wisconsin; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Miller, Nancy (Dan) Maren, Henry Maren and Owen Maren; step-daughters, Susie Spaulding, Elizabeth Hilton and Diane Lande; many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Helen (Raczkowski) Koth; his second wife, Blanche; stepson, Rudy Soto.

Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com.

The Nelson Funeral Home of Minnewaukan is in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved