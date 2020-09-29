Damn, Big Rick I sure enjoyed growing up with and being treated as one of your boys then becoming your friend as an adult . You taught me alot and I’m forever in your debt! . You Showed me that if your a good guy and appreciate your friends , it’s never to late to change your life and make a fresh start . Always you inspired me to “live in the now and take nothing for granted“Yo

Thank you sir,

see ya on the other side

Jimmi Todd

Son