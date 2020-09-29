Richard Ronald Koth
Minnewaukan, ND - Richard Ronald Koth, 67, formerly of Oshkosh, WI, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. A private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family: 1936 Solheim Rd. Minnewaukan, ND 58351.
Richard Ronald Koth was born October 15, 1952 to Floyd and Helen (Raczkowski) Koth in Cudahy, WI. He attended grade school at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Berlin, WI and attended Winneconne Public Schools with class of 1970.
Richard was united in marriage to Anne Putzer on June 26, 1971. Together the couple welcomed three sons: Christopher, Nicholas and Michael. Richard worked as a professional OTR Truck driver, owning and operating Koth Transportation in Wisconsin for many years. Most recently, Richard owned and operated Rick's Restaurant and Pub and drove truck for Mi-Ty Trucking and Excavating in Minnewaukan.
Known to many as "the Old Man" or "Papa Rick", he had a kind word and smile for all. He was famous for his cooking skills, and many folks drove miles to enjoy a prime rib dinner at Rick's. Another claim to fame was Rick's wealth of 'useless' information; ask him any crossword puzzle clue or what mile-marker or interstate to take to your destination to any U.S. city, and you'd get an instant correct response. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed!
Richard is survived by his sons, Christopher (Linda) Koth of Minnewaukan, ND, Nicholas (Pam Drake) Koth of Omro, WI and Michael (Jennifer) Koth of Waukau, WI; grandchildren, Michael (Mariah Peterson) Koth, Madyson Koth, Mayson Koth and Jayde (Jason) Van Fleet; great-grandchild, Ellianna Koth; sister, Michelle (Charlie) Lindemann of Wisconsin; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Miller, Nancy (Dan) Maren, Henry Maren and Owen Maren; step-daughters, Susie Spaulding, Elizabeth Hilton and Diane Lande; many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Helen (Raczkowski) Koth; his second wife, Blanche; stepson, Rudy Soto.
