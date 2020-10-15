1/1
Richard "Dick" Voelzke
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Voelzke

Menasha - Richard "Dick" Voelzke, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

The son of the late Richard and Caroline "Charlotte" (Schatz) Voelzke, Dick was born in Oshkosh, WI on October 29, 1948.

Dick is survived by his wife of 51 years Elizabeth "Liz" (Calo) Voelzke, his daughter Nicole Voelzke, his sisters Nancy LaRose and Sandy (Steve) Schauz, brother-in-law Michael (Cheryl) Calo, sister-in-law Marilyn Anderson and aunt Florence Schatz.

Due to COVID-19 and health concerts, a private funeral will be held. Everyone is invited to watch the livestreamed service on Wichmann Funeral Homes' website on Tuesday, October 20 at 11:15 a.m.

For a full obituary, visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved