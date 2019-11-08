Services
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
1946 - 2019
Richard Wang Obituary
Richard Wang

Berlin -

Richard Howard Wang, age 73, of Berlin passed away Wednesday morning November 6, 2019 at ThedaCare Berlin.

"Dick" (AKA; Buck, Mushroom, Pretty Boy, and Wangster) was born on February 28, 1946 in La Crosse Wisconsin, the son of Orville and Irene Wang.

He met the love of his life and later married Monica Huebner on May 31, 1975.

Dick was a great family man, his goal in life was to make sure the grandchildren remember him. Most will, but it will be up to his wife Monica and his children to keep Dick's story alive instead of letting his memory fade. He was a true friend and he had many. He always had a smile. Dick could strike up a conversation with anyone.

In his day he loved to hunt and fish, he was competitive, a little bit of an instigator, but not certainly as good as his father or brother. There is so much to be said of Dick, there is not enough paper to print it on.

He leaves behind a family he loved unconditionally and that loved him deeply in return. His wife and best friend, Monica (Huebner) Wang; daughters, Bonnie (Tom) Nemetz, Christina (Craig) Marx, Jennifer Wang (Steve Del Marcelle); sisters, Sharon Woods, Judy (Tom) Dolby, Patricia (Bob) Kessler; brothers, Roger Wang, Thomas (Karen) Wang; sister-in-law, Ruth; grandchildren, Ryan Sweeney, Jenna Sweeney, Samantha (Kyle) Marx, Grace (Wyatt) Marx, Alex Marx, Wyatt Del Marcelle, Avalynn Del Marcelle; great- granddaughter, Adalyn Sweeney; nieces and nephews, Mike (Gin) Wang, Debbie Noe, Lisa Wang, Kevin (Kelley) Dohlby, Kelly (Scott) Korish, Karri (Jason) Muellenberg, Wade (Vickie) Woods, Todd (Shane) Woods, Chad Richardson, David (Kristin) Richardson, Phil (Nicole) Richardson; other relatives and many friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard Wang; brother-in-law, Jim Woods.

There will be a celebration of life at the Berlin Post # 2925 located at 420 N. Wisconsin St on Sunday, November 17, 2019 form 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The family has requested casual dress, good stories and instead of a gift of flowers or money, your gift of attendance will be greatly appreciated.

For more information and to view a tribute video, please refer to wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
