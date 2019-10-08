|
Poy Sippi - Ricky George Nelsen, age 58, of Poy Sippi, died peacefully at his home in Vilas County surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
He was born June 16, 1961, in Berlin, the son of George Nelsen and Germaine Rew Schwebs. Ricky was a 1979 graduate of Berlin High School. On August 27, 1988, he was united in marriage to Tina Rodencal at First Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi.
Ricky owned & operated Eagle Drilling for over 21 years. He loved spending time outdoors bear, deer and moose hunting plus fishing. He also enjoyed shooting pool, however he especially loved playing with his grandchildren. Rick was a member of the Poy Sippi Fire Department, NRA and First Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; four children, Austin (Sarah) Nelsen, Kayla (fiancé, Justin Dexter), Brittany (Brandon) Disterhaft and Patrick Nelsen; grandchildren, Zander Nelsen, Elizabeth Nelsen, Skylar Dexter, Kylee Disterhaft, Jade Nelsen, Aria Dexter, Brooklyn Dexter, Jake Nelsen, Cali Dexter and an upcoming baby Disterhaft due on October 16; mother, Germaine (Norman "Hermie") Schwebs; two brothers, Lee (Michelle) Nelsen and Lloyd Nelsen; step-brother, Roger Vergin; step-sister, Jody (Dan) Dippel; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Nick, Krista and Jen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his father, George; parents-in-law, Dennis (Irma) Rodencal; step-sister, Angie Andersen; sister-in-law, Paula.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 10, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at First Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi followed by memorial services at 6:00 p.m., with Rev. Ted Johanson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 8, 2019