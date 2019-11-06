Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
Rita E. Meinen

Rita E. Meinen Obituary
Rita E. Meinen

Winneconne - Rita E. Meinen, age 87, of Winneconne passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Omro Care Center with her family by her side. She was born in Green Bay. Rita married John G. Meinen in 1955 and they were married for 64 years. For many years she took care of the books for the family business. Rita was a wonderful cook and home keeper. She loved to feed her family, read, garden, and animals. Rita immensely enjoyed the brown-eyed boys and the blue-eyed boys (great-grandchildren).

Rita is survived by her husband of 64 years, John G. Meinen, of Winneconne; three sons, Robert (Joy) Meinen, Steve (Margareta) Meinen, Jon (Melissa) Meinen, all of Winneconne; two daughters, Leann Meinen (Frank Schuh), of Waukau; Chris Meinen, of Omro; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Zemke, Karey (Luke) Schmoker, Brooke Meinen (Thomas), and Brady Yonke; four great-grandsons, Levi and Austin Zemke, Gavin and Sawyer Schmoker; and other relatives and friends.

Preceding Rita in death was her mother, Elizabeth Henke; a brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Zita Biegel; and a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Paul Keough.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at Noon at the funeral home with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Private burial will be in the Plummer Cemetery, Oshkosh.

The family wishes to thank Carrie Chapman and the staff of Omro Care Center for all of the care they have provided to Rita.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
