Oshkosh -RITA'S STORYRita Mae Juedes (Schani, Neumann, Messing) (AKA "Rita Boopy) "Lovely Rita" Affectionately nicknamed the Energizer bunny would like you to know that her work here is done. She received sort of an offer she could not refuse for the greatest performance of all from which, she will not be returning. This role comes with a huge bonus which includes a reunion with family and friends who she has not seen in a long time. In this starring role she will be socializing, dancing, and singing to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love all guaranteed. She left detailed instructions for her family to continue her mission which has now been completed.LOW ADHERENCE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED!Rita's spirit and zest for life will be carried on thru her beloved children: Son, Dr. Steven A. Schani(-man) Daughter, Marianna L. Schani (Best friend & Constant companion, Rita Jr.) Grandchildren: Anastacia (Staci) L. Saunders (Good time party girl), Logan J. Smith (Family IT guy) and her cherished sister Karen Stone. Nieces Ann (Rob) Jacob & Julie (Cameron) Konkle Rita's zest for life included many activities in the community including The Elks Club of Oshkosh, Chorliers, Amvets, Community Theater, Jolly Jest Children's Theater, and many more. Rita loved to be out and about with family and friends and loved to see & be involved with her children's musical adventures and following the bands her kids played in.Per Rita's request, in lieu of flowers, and monetary donations will go towards her favorite charities.Rita's family would like to thank Aurora Hospice and many dear friends that made Rita's life so full of joy and gave her comfort in her journey on earth. Rita was truly a legend in her own time, and she DID IT HER WAY!Rita requests your presence Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 4:30-5:30pm (service to follow) at Konrad-Behlman 402 Waugoo Ave Oshkosh WI