Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Court Tower
100 Court Street
Oshkosh, WI
Rob Howden Obituary
Rob Howden

Oshkosh - Rob Howden, age 63, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Oshkosh. Rob was born on September 29, 1955 to the late Victor and Iva (Comstock) Howden in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rob moved to Ripon to start working for Shoreline Boat Center in Green Lake. He worked there for 15 years installing piers. After that he worked for Berlin Foundry in Berlin. Rob meet the love of his life Karen Krisbaher and they have been together for the past 17 years.

Rob is survived by his love, Karen Krisbaher; one daughter, Carley (Dan) Howden of Fond du lac; one brother, Scott Howden of Georgia; one sister, Debbie (Chris) Sherman of Philadelphia, and three grandchildren: Gavin, Katie, and Steven. Rob's extended family includes Karen's children; Jerry Raymond of Windsor; Sandy (Jay) Linley of Morrisonville; Jason (Mariann) Raymond of Bradenton, Florida; Nick Dexter of Oshkosh. Also Allan (Carla) Krisbaher of Oshkosh, Scott Krisbaher of Oshkosh, as well as numerous grandchildren on his extended family side.

Rob is preceded in death by his parents.

As per Rob's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12 PM until 4 PM in Court Tower, 100 Court Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 24, 2019
