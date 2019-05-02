Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
Westward Ho
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Berndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Berndt


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert A. Berndt Obituary
Robert A. Berndt

Neenah - Robert A Berndt, age 65, passed away suddenly on Monday April 29, 2019.

Rob was born June 18, 1953, to Robert D. and Betty A. Berndt, and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1971.

On October 25, 1974, he married Roxanne (Ceelen) Berndt and they enjoyed winters in Arizona, since his retirement from Wisconsin Public Service in 2013.

Golf was his passion after playing and coaching baseball for many years, and he played with the greatest of friends in Oshkosh, Winneconne, and Arizona.

His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren, and playing golf and attending their sports functions was what life was all about. "Grandpa Robbie" was always on their team rain or shine, win or lose.

Rob lived life to the fullest, and family and friends meant the world to him.

Rob is survived by his wife, Roxanne; mother, Betty Pollack; daughter, Rebecca (Chris) Braman, and their children Sydney, Collin, and Camille; son, Jason (Nicole) Berndt, and their son Mason. He is also survived by brothers, Bruce (Katherine) Berndt, and children Jordon and Logon; Russ (Denise) Berndt, and children Taylor and Allyson; Bryan (Shannon) Berndt, and children Grace and Annie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; stepmother, Donna Berndt; stepfather, William "Bill" Pollack; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Audrey Ceelen.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A celebration of Rob's life will follow after visitation at the Westward Ho.

Luvey, Even greater than my love for you is my wish that you see PGA tours for eternity.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now