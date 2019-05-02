|
Robert A. Berndt
Neenah - Robert A Berndt, age 65, passed away suddenly on Monday April 29, 2019.
Rob was born June 18, 1953, to Robert D. and Betty A. Berndt, and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1971.
On October 25, 1974, he married Roxanne (Ceelen) Berndt and they enjoyed winters in Arizona, since his retirement from Wisconsin Public Service in 2013.
Golf was his passion after playing and coaching baseball for many years, and he played with the greatest of friends in Oshkosh, Winneconne, and Arizona.
His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren, and playing golf and attending their sports functions was what life was all about. "Grandpa Robbie" was always on their team rain or shine, win or lose.
Rob lived life to the fullest, and family and friends meant the world to him.
Rob is survived by his wife, Roxanne; mother, Betty Pollack; daughter, Rebecca (Chris) Braman, and their children Sydney, Collin, and Camille; son, Jason (Nicole) Berndt, and their son Mason. He is also survived by brothers, Bruce (Katherine) Berndt, and children Jordon and Logon; Russ (Denise) Berndt, and children Taylor and Allyson; Bryan (Shannon) Berndt, and children Grace and Annie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; stepmother, Donna Berndt; stepfather, William "Bill" Pollack; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Audrey Ceelen.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A celebration of Rob's life will follow after visitation at the Westward Ho.
Luvey, Even greater than my love for you is my wish that you see PGA tours for eternity.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 2, 2019