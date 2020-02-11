|
Oshkosh - Robert A. Redemann passed away on Feb. 8, 2020. He was born April 14, 1928 in Ripon, Wisconsin, the son of Hilmar and Marie (Cain) Redemann. Bob graduated from Ripon High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1946. He received an honorable discharge in 1948, but remained active in the Marine Corps Reserve until 1953. Bob loved to use his hands in creative way; learning aviation, electronics, carpentry and auto mechanics. Following service, he married Mary Ann Marks and raised a family of nine children. His last employer was H.C. Roenitz Company. Mary Ann passed away in 1987, and he married Betty King in 1994. She currently survives him along with his sons Robert (Linda) and Michael (Laura) both of Tulsa, OK, Jeffrey (Anne), Oshkosh, WI, and daughters, Deborah (Peter) Drahn, Arbor Vitae, WI, and Sandra Butcher, Niskayuna, NY, and daughter-in-law Julie (Bloechl) Redemann, Neenah, WI. He is also survived by step-children Thomas (Jean Erdman) King, Oshkosh, WI, Timothy (Denise) King, Wheaton, IL, Larry (Barbara Krause) King, Pittsburgh, PA, Marie (Tim) Binder, Fox Crossing, WI, Paul (Kim Parsley) King, Lynnwood, WA, Betsy (Bruce) Kunde, Oshkosh, WI and Barbie King (special friend Jody Reinhart), Oshkosh, WI.
Bob's surviving siblings are brothers David (Donna), Lakewood, WA, James (Janice), Green Bay, WI, and sisters Delores Marquart of Albuquerque, N.M., and Theresa (Harold) Ferch, Ripon WI. Bob has many surviving grandchildren, great grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and relatives that will miss him. Preceding him in death were his first wife and four children, Mark, Annette, Stephen and Eric. He also lost grandson Sean and granddaughter Jill, as well as his brother William, two sisters, Bernadette Splitt and Ida Mae Kurcz and brothers-in-law Roger Splitt, Lloyd Marquart and Leo Kurcz. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Parish- Sacred Heart Church, 519 Knapp Street in Oshkosh, WI, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m.
Bob's family extends their deep gratitude to all of the medical professionals that helped him; especially Aurora at Home Hospice Care nurses and aides for their care and compassion.
