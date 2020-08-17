Robert A. RuedingerOshkosh - Robert A Ruedinger, age 90, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, August 13, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in Oshkosh on October 17, 1929 to John and Blanche (Stoll) Ruedinger. Robert married Doris J Dies on August 16, 1952 at St. Peters church in Oshkosh. He has gone home to be with her in time for their 68th anniversary. He was a graduate of Oshkosh High School. He had worked at Stallman Hardware, Esser Paints, and 30+ years at Perfection Glass in Oshkosh, while operating his dairy farm in the town of Black Wolf. He loved the outdoors, fishing, farming, carpentry, Polka music, and spending time with his family. He always claimed to be a jack of all trades and master of none. He had mountains of knowledge, skills, and abilities and mastered them all.Robert is survived by his sister; Mildred (Dennis) Eaton-Behm, daughters; Christina (Ronnie) Braasch and Roberta (Steven) Henry , many grandchildren, many-many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special cousin; Lester Brennand. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his sister; Virginia Ruedinger, brother; Carl N Ruedinger SR, and his wife; Dory.The funeral service for Robert will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 West South Park Avenue Oshkosh, WI 54902. Rev. Jason Brenenstuhl will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks will be practiced. Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2450 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901.His family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers for all they have done for him. He spoke fondly of many of you.