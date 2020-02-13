|
Robert "Bob" Alan Winters
Ripon - Robert "Bob" Alan Winters, age 70, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Bob was born January 14, 1950, in Oshkosh, WI, the son of Christian and June (Johnston) Winters. He graduated from Ripon High School. On January 13, 1979, Bob married Helen Birkholz at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ripon. He worked as a parts manager for Lancasters and then for Baird in Ripon. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting but most of all he loved his granddaughters, they meant the world to him.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Helen Winters; son, Robert Alan Winters, Jr.; daughter, Rebecca Jo Winters and two granddaughters, Kylie and Keaira all of Ripon, WI; two brothers, Kenneth (Jeanette) Winters of Los Angeles, CA and Richard Winters of Oshkosh, WI; sister, Donna (Ralph) Sherwood of Ripon, WI; brothers-in-law, Dale Birkholz of Oregon, David Birkholz of Neenah, WI and Daniel (Joan) Birkholz of Ripon, WI; sisters-in-law, Patricia Birkholz and Mary (Tony) Burk all of Brandon, WI and Sue James of Ripon, WI. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Christian and June Winters and mother and father-in-law, Harold and Rosemary Birkholz.
Visitation for Robert will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 3 - 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Prayer Service for Robert will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon with Reverend Davies Edassery officiating. A memorial is being established in his name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020