Oshkosh - Robert E. Luedtke, age 93 of Oshkosh, passed away at The Waterford on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Doris A. Luedtke, age 91 of Oshkosh, passed away at The Waterford on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 240 W. 9th Ave. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Full obituaries will follow in the Wednesday edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern. Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home 920-231-1510.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
