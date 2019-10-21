|
|
Robert and Doris Luedtke
Oshkosh - Robert E Luedtke was born in Oshkosh to Robert and Ida Gluth Luedtke on Sept 16, 1926 and died on October 17th, 2019. He served in the Navy during WW II. He married Doris A Ritchey on November 22, 1947. They had four children. Bob started the first indoor tennis club north of Milwaukee. He started Fox Cities Racquet Club before managing Four Seasons and Western Racquet Club in Green Bay. Although his first love was tennis, he was an avid bowler, golfer, softball and racquetball player. He held numerous state rankings and awards plus a USTA Silver Ball at the National Clay Court Championship. Bob met Doris on the Southpark Tennis Courts when they were teenagers. Doris was born to John & Ella Demler Ritchey on May 7, 1928 in Oshkosh and died on October 18th, 2019. She held various jobs but her life's work was raising her four children. Faith, family, love and sports were a big part of our childhood. She was an avid reader, had a wicked sense of humor, she loved to knit baby beanies for newborns and prayer shawls for Peace Lutheran Church. Doris was an incredible cook and baker. Her chocolate chip cookies were a family favorite. After returning to Oshkosh she worked at Parkview for 20 years. Together they were active members at Peace Lutheran Church. Birthdays, holidays, picnics & gatherings with extended family are cherished memories. The yearly trip to Hot Springs, AR was a highlight.
They were preceded in death by their parents, siblings and son-in-law, William Moushey. They are survived by their children: Robert (Barbara), Diane (Harley Fuller), Debby Moushey, David (Cindi), 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 240 W 9th Avenue at 11 am on Thursday, October 24th with Pastor Brad Dokken officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 am until the time of the service.
A special thank you to the Waterford staff and Heartland Hospice team for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can make donations to their favorite organization.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019