Robert Boehm
Robert Boehm

Oshkosh - Robert "Bob" M. Boehm, age 73, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born in Manitowoc on June 11, 1947 the son of the late Ray and Martha Moore Boehm. On May 25, 1990 he married Barbara Ferrell in Oshkosh. Bob worked as a computer repair person at Advent for many years. He enjoyed darts, model cars, car shows, bowling, and especially professional wrestling. Bob will be remembered for his logic and humor.

Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Laura (Ron) Holmes; step-sons: Scott Ferrell, Christopher Ferrell and Jonn Ferrell; sister, Marian Genal; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister: Florence Blake.

The family will have a private memorial service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.foxcitiesfuneral.com.

The family expresses a special thank you to Dr. Dar, the nurses and staff (the Angels) at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, and everyone at Oshkosh Fire Department, for their wonderful care.

"You will always be in my heart." Barb






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 18 to Jul. 26, 2020.
