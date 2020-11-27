Robert BurgessOshkosh - Robert Burgess, age 82, passed away November 26, 2020 in Oshkosh Wisconsin. He was born on November 29, 1937 to Jess and Naomi (Boortz) Burgess.Bob married Barb Metko on September 18, 1965 and together they shared 43 wonderful years of marriage and had two children, Ken and Kelly. Bob loved to go camping in Redgranite at Pearl Lake. He was also always tinkering in his workshop either in the garage or in the house. Bob had a strong work ethic and worked for 25 years are Lennox Candle. He was a loving and wonderful father and grandfather. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army.He is survived by his children, Ken Burgess and Kelly (Jeff) Potratz; grandchildren, Kyle Diley, Amanda Diley, Justin Burgess, Dalton Ronski, and Evan Ronski; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Preceding him in death are his wife of 43 years, Barb Burgess; his parents, Jess and Naomi; his siblings, Jack, Dick, Pat, and Paulette; and his nephew Jay Burgess.A public visitation will be held at Seefeld Funeral Home, 1025 Oregon Street, Oshkosh on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm and service to follow.Burial at Lakeview Memorial Park will take place December 3, 2020.