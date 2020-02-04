|
Oshkosh - Robert Charles Gellert, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Mercy Medical center in Oshkosh, WI. Bob was born on March 3, 1934 in Milwaukee to Robert and Esther (Schroeder) Gellert. He had two siblings Marna (Holman) and James. Bob is survived by his brother and his brother's wife, Marjorie.
Bob graduated from Rufus King High School and completed his higher education with a master in social work from UW-Milwaukee. During his grad work, Bob married Alice Meister. They were blessed with two children, Robert and Dana. Their life was rich and Dana added to the happiness by bringing two granddaughters, Olivia and Paige into the family. Bob excelled at social work, was named director of Fox Valley Mental Health, and ended his career counseling on the Oneida and Pine Ridge Indian reservations.
After his divorce, Bob began a loving relationship with Sally (Friedlein) Farley until his passing. The two enjoyed travel, music, dancing, and happy hour. The compassion, care, and commitment Sally gave Bob will never be forgotten. Bob was a unique man; he enjoyed the outdoors, racquetball, and was a wizard on the pool table. He was also a man of intellect, a lover of philosophy, a voracious reader, and never far from an atlas. One of Bob's great joys was working on a cattle ranch near Buffalo Gap, South Dakota. If the ranch was ever mentioned, tears would well up in Bob's eyes for the land and the people he loved so dearly. Bob ended up a pretty fine cowboy.
Goodbye Bob… Your life lives in our memories.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020