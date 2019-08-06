|
Robert C. Kallio
Ripon - Robert C. Kallio, CDR, USN (Ret.), age 61, of Ripon, WI, died on Monday, August 5, 2019 after a long, full life.
Bob was born on October 29, 1957 in Woodstock, IL. He was raised in Ripon and graduated from Ripon High School in 1976. A 1980 UW Stevens Point graduate, he entered the U.S. Navy and was commissioned at Officer Candidate School in 1982. He served at sea in the Operations and Engineering Departments on USS NASSAU (LHA-4), as Operations Officer on USS VALDEZ (FF-1096), and on USS MILWAUKEE (AOR-2), as well as Executive Officer on USS DE WERT (FFG-45). Bob received a Master's Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies at the Naval War College in Newport, RI. He served in additional assignments as Executive Officer at the Counter-drug Directorate at the US Southern Command in Panama, Surface Force Structure Analyst at the Pentagon, Chief Staff Officer at Combat Logistics Squadron TWO, and as Director, Naval Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, FL before retiring in 2002.
Following his military service, Bob returned to Ripon where he courted, and in 2004 married the love of his life, Sue (You're-not-the-Boss-of-Me) Kennedy of Ripon. Here, he worked as a training consultant for a defense contractor, a substitute teacher at Ripon Schools, and in other administrative and management capacities, until his unexpected death.
Bob loved puttering around the Kennedy Farm, working with horses, making hay, tinkering with old farm machinery, horse drawn vehicles and old tractors. He was an avid reader, mediocre golfer, and loved all water sports. His family was, and remains his greatest joy.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Sue Kennedy-Kallio; a daughter, Erika (Rob) Heald; his mother, Audrey Kallio; siblings, Rachel (John) Gertler, David (Jean) Kallio, Nancy (Hollis) Fritts, and Jack (Kathy) Kallio; step-children, Kelly (Jesse) Domke and Thomas Basel; 17 nephews and nieces; and 5 step-grandchildren, Dominic, Allyssa, Brad, Mason, Hadlee, and he was looking forward to his first grandchild due in December. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Kallio; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frances and Alan Kennedy.
Per Bob's wishes, no service will be held. A private party will follow cremation. In lieu of flowers, Bob would be happy if donations were to be made in his name to Wisconsin Public Television, 821 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53706.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019