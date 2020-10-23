Robert CornellRobert J. (Bob) Cornell was called home to his heavenly Father on Monday, October 19, 2020.Bob was born in Oshkosh on April 6, 1930, the son of Herman and Esther (Salzieder) Cornell. On September 16, 1950, he married the true love of his life and high school sweetheart, Marilyn J. Novotny at Sacred Heart Church.Bob was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and over 80+ years of involvement in which he served on the church council, Stewardship and Finance, Worship, Audit and Mutual Ministry teams. He was an usher for over 50 years, served as a communion assistant and lector. He also served on the parish council of Peace and First English Churches as a vice president of that council.He graduated with honors from Oshkosh High School with the January class of 1948, where he was a class speaker at commencement. He attended Oshkosh State Teacher's College for 3 semesters before deciding upper education was not his forte.Bob was employed by his father at the Miles Company Florists until 1954, when he started a career of over 38 years with the Banta Company in Menasha in various capacities, concluding as a marketing manager.He is survived by his wife, Marilyn and their four children: Timothy (Paula) Cornell, Tom (LouAnn) Cornell, Steven (Dina) Cornell, all of Oshkosh, and Susan (Kevin) Ohl of Aurora IL.Other survivors are 8 grandchildren: Becky (Joe) Meissner, Paul (Mallory) Cornell, Brian Cornell, Sarah (Mike) McDonald, Stephan and Chloe Cornell, Alison and Nicholas Ohl. Also 6 great granddaughters; Emma and Greta Meissner, Lydia and Clarity McDonald, and Harper and London Cornell.Bob is further survived by his twin sisters and brother in laws; Karen (Al) Neubauer and Carol (Reginald) Jennerjohn and their families.Bob served his country in the Naval Reserve and active duty with the U.S. Air Force.Bob will be remembered for his sense of humor which was sometimes a little sarcastic or cynical. You never saw Bob without a smile. He was a strong believer in the fellowship of man and would find a way to make you laugh. A good friend once stated that one day the angels said to God, "We need someone with a sense of humor" and God replied, "Let's call Bob!"After retirement he and Marilyn spent 10 winters in Scottsdale, Arizona and enjoyed the many new friends they made. As a couple their love of travel took them to Hawaii 4 times, Europe, Alaska, and Australia. They were also especially fond of cruising with Princess Cruise Line sailing to the Caribbean 3 times, Alaska, and the Baltic Sea.After arthritis slowed the traveling plans, Bob devoted time to serving the City of Oshkosh in a number of citizen committees and was a member of the Board of Appeals for the city, beginning in 2003, serving as a chairperson for a number of years. Bob became a strong advocate for the Oshkosh Senior Center and served on the Advisory Board of Directors as president for 6 years. After retiring from the board, Bob remained active in the programs and activities of the Senior Center and returned to the board of directors after a year's absence where he served for an additional 3 years.Bob's hobby was reading! Political Science, Religious, Fiction, Mystery/Detective and General Interest books. His goal was to read 3 hours a night. His Kindle Fire HDX was a constant companion. Bob and Marilyn loved music and stage performances. For many years they supported the Grand Opera House and had season tickets. They traveled many times to the Weidner Center in Green Bay, the PAC in Appleton, and the Fireside in Fort Atkinson.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; Herman and Esther Cornell, 1 son; Jeffrey, grandparents, in-laws, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the care and patience provided by Dr. Robert Devermann and his staff at Aurora Health Care, The Waterford assisted living staff, and Heartland Hospice Group. You were all truly angels of mercy for dad.A private service for the family will be held at this time with plans for a celebration of his life when conditions permit.Burial will be laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Park Mausoleum.Memorials may be contributed to Peace Lutheran Church or the Friends of the Oshkosh Senior's Center.