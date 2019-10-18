|
|
Robert D. Pamenter
Green Lake - Robert Douglas Pamenter, age 85, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Barrett House in Markesan, WI.
Bob was born on May 2, 1934 at home in the Town of Brooklyn, WI, the son of Charles Sr. and Nina (Douglas) Pamenter. Bob was united in marriage with Eunice Stibb on June 8, 1957 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Little Mecan in Montello, WI. He served our county in the Marines and was a member of the Brandon-Fairwater American Legion. Bob was a hard worker all his life. He worked for many years as a machinist at Speed Queen and was a member of the Steelworkers Union. He also worked for the Ripon School District for the Grounds Maintenance Department. Bob enjoyed farming and loved animals, especially dogs. He was a faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Ripon for many years.
Bob is survived by his brother, Clayton (Donna) Pamenter of Ripon, WI; nephews, David Degener of Fort Wayne, IN, Dean (Karen) Degener of Cantrall, IL, Daniel (Lori) Pamenter of Ripon, WI, and Douglas Pamenter of Ripon, WI; nieces, Darlene Degener of Fort Wayne, IN, and Cindy (Ed) Goehring of Markesan, WI. He is further survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law; great-nieces and great-nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Pamenter; parents, Charles Sr. and Nina Pamenter; sister, Mae Degener; brother, Charles Pamenter, Jr.; brother-in-law, Gordon Stibb; nephews, Gregory Pamenter, Eugene Pamenter and Dennis Pamenter.
A visitation for Bob will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971 and again on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 500 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral service for Bob will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Messiah Lutheran Church, with Rev. Bryan Fritsch officiating. Interment will take place at Bluffton Cemetery, Town of Brooklyn, WI. A Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors will follow at the cemetery. Memorials in Bob's name may be directed to the Green Lake Area Animal Shelter, N6217 Busse Rd, Green Lake, WI 54941. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Barrett House and Agnesian Hospice for their compassionate care of Bob.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019