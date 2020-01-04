Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Robert Dallmann


1933 - 2020
Robert Dallmann Obituary
Robert Dallmann

Winneconne - Robert Dallmann, age 86, of Winneconne died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born June 5, 1933, in Milwaukee to the late William and Elizabeth (Heckendorf) Dallmann. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and a few years ago enjoyed a trip with the Korean War Veteran Honor Flight. In 1957 he married Joanne Gerhard. For many years he worked as an electrician in the Milwaukee area until his retirement, at which time he and Joanne made their permanent home in Winneconne. Through the years Bob and Joanne enjoyed taking many cruises. He was a woodworker and many of his projects are at his church, Lord of the Lakes in Winneconne.

Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne Dallmann; three sons, Glen (Teri) Dallmann, Gary Dallmann, Keith Dallmann; grandchildren, Rachel Dallmann, Ben (Rose) Dallmann, Mike Dallmann; great-grandchildren, Bridget, Brent, Braden, Gracie, and Bryant; sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Janet and Dick Baumgart, Diane Weitz; and other relatives and friends.

Along with his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by a sister, Clara Henke.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday January 8, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church 6090 Harbour South (corner of Hwy 116 and Harbour South) Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Kevin Heffernan officiating. Military honors will follow. Burial will be in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
