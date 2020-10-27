Robert Davis

Robert DavisOshkosh - Robert joined his beloved Rosemary on October 10, 2020 following a brief illness. He was one strong man who fought in WWII, walked many miles across Europe, helped to liberate the concentration camp, Dachau, but found he just could not live without his wife. Robert's life on earth began on April 30, 1925 on the family farm in Green Lake, WI, the son of Irving Sylvester Davis, and Nellie Gertrude (Hubbard) Davis. He served his country as part of the Rainbow Division, 42nd Infantry Division from July 24, 1944 through June 23, 1946. The horrors he witnessed lived silently within him and it was only during the past few years that he was able to speak about them with family. He married Rosemary Isabel Unser on October 22, 1949, spending 70 years together until Rosemary's death on June 8th. Robert worked as a farm machinery mechanic for Kleinhans Equipment in Fond du Lac and later for Chief Equipment in Oshkosh for many years. He loved tinkering with broken items and always told his children, it was better to fix it than throw it away without trying. He was a talented woodworker and his many pieces of furniture can be found in family homes. Robert always found time to help others. He volunteered many hours at the Grand Theatre helping with props and any other job where he could utilize his talents. He also volunteered his time at the Salvatorian Mission in New Holstein often transporting a van of other volunteers with him. One of the latest highlights in Robert's life was being able to participate in an Honor Flight with his son, John. He enjoyed meeting Senator Bob Dole and his wife and having the opportunity to speak with them. The biggest surprise on that trip however was seeing his daughter Sharon and her husband in Washington DC. He always looked forward to his Friday road trips with his son Mark. They would take to the back roads and he would give a family history lesson, especially when visiting old family cemeteries. Robert is proudly survived by his seven children, Susan (Brian Nett) Eagle River WI, Larry (Jean) Davis Oshkosh, Sharon (Ted Klevay) Medina OH, Linda Schultz (and friend Dennis Hankwitz) Appleton, Mark Davis Oconomowoc, Ann (Tom McCormick) Nashotah, and John (Jeri) Davis Cottage Grove. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren (with another expected in March). He is also survived by many nieces and two nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosemary, a granddaughter Elissa, and his four brothers, Arthur, Howard, Glenn, and Vernon. Give mom a big hug for us. We love you and will miss you. We are sorry we couldn't be with you on your last days on earth but as you so often said "What can you do?" He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 am. Father Kevin Ripley will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Committal services will be held after the Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery with full Military Honors.