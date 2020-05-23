|
Robert Donald Tritt
Omro - Robert Donald Tritt, age 95, of Omro died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. He was born November 20, 1924, on the family farm in the town of Poygan to the late Harry and Helen (Secora) Tritt. Bob was a 1942 graduate of Omro High School. In 1944 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II with the 324th Infantry 44th Division. On May 5, 1947, Bob married Fern Minckler in Oshkosh. He farmed on the original Tritt homestead his entire life, retiring from dairy farming in 1995, and retired from cash-cropping when he was 90 years old, at which time his grandsons took over. For many years Bob had also hauled milk for George Leader and then Tolibia Creamery in Poy Sippi. Bob was a volunteer fireman for the Winneconne/Poygan Fire Department, and for over 60 years he served as the sexton for the Oak Hill Cemetery, Poygan. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, bowling, traveling, bird-watching, card playing and watching the Packers and Brewers. Bob was proud of his service during World War II and he and Fern attended many reunions throughout the United States. On April, 7, 2011, Bob, his daughter Linda, his brother Max, and nephew Don Tritt took part in an Honor Flight. He also enjoyed Tritt family history and would share with anyone who would listen. Bob was always willing to give advice when needed.
Bob is survived by his wife of 73 years, Fern Tritt, of Omro; three daughters, Linda Kallas, of Omro; Vicki Tritt and her special friend, Dennis Schoening, of Oshkosh; Cynthia Olesen, of Oshkosh; grandchildren, Shane (Tanya) Kallas, Matthew Kallas, April (Chris) Coe, Kimberly Kallas (special friend, Chris Martin), Tonya (Lenny) Wright, Danielle (Scott) Schroeder, Teri (Don) Shimabukuro, Nickolaus (Chris) Olesen; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Max Tritt, of Rockford, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Edith Tritt, Lola Freund, both of Oshkosh; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Along with his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Kallas; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Vivian and Howard James, Lorraine Nachtrab; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, Elton Tritt, Harold and Evelyn Tritt, Norman Tritt, William and June Tritt, Gordon and Betty Tritt, Marie Tritt; and in-laws, Forrest Minckler, Alex Freund, Flossie and Harley Campbell, June and Clarence Maas, Lois and Robert Schneider.
A private family visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Poygan.
We are grateful for the caregivers Linda, Jan, and Carolyn who helped us this past year and brought back Dad's joy of card playing. We are especially grateful to our cousin Gary for his kindness, care, and love of our dad.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 23 to May 24, 2020