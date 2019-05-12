|
|
Robert E. Gehrke
Wauwatosa and Oshkosh - Robert E. Gehrke, age 83, of Wauwatosa and Oshkosh, died May 3, 2019 in Oshkosh. Born January 27, 1936 son of the late Harold (Theresa) Gehrke. Robert is survived by wife, Susan; three sons, David (Mary) of Brookfield, James of Milwaukee and William (Cheri) Gehrke of Oshkosh; two daughters, Kathryn Nelson of Waukesha and Jayne (Kevin) Krier of Pewaukee; a brother, Harold D. (Joan) of Shorewood; a sister, Mary Ann Chirichigno of Wauwatosa. Further survived by 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Private family services were held in Oshkosh. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Homes of Oshkosh, 920-235-1170.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019