Robert E. Sawall, Jr.



Gauthier, MS - July 13, 1938 - October 11, 2020



Robert E. Sawall, Jr (82) of Gauthier, MS passed away on October 11, 2020. Robert was born on July 13, 1938 in Oshkosh WI. He attended Oshkosh High school and afterwards joined the Army National Guard and then transferred to US Navy. Robert retired from the Navy in 1977 after 20 years of service. He and his wife, Ellen resided in Waukegan, Illinois for many years where he was employed as an iron worker. Robert was a clown for the Shriner organization and a third level Mason.



Robert and Ellen moved to Pensacola, FL in 1990 to be near to Ellen's family after she received a cancer diagnosis. Robert remained by Ellen's side until she passed away in 1998.



Not liking the cold winters, Robert chose to remain near his friends in Gauthier, MS. He spent many hours tinkering with this or that, smoking little cigars and drinking coffee.



Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen G., brothers Dennis and Lee Sawall; sister Jean Conrad; parents Robert E. Sawall Sr. and Loraine (Bartels); paternal grandparents Paul Sawall and Ida (Kneis); maternal grandparents George Bartels and Elsie (Nitz). He is survived by his children Robert III, Lorraine, Phil, Dan and Jim; longtime friend and companion Jane McGee; brothers Paul Sawall (Carol), George Sawall (Kathi), Edward Sawall (Pam), DuWayne Sawall (Denise), Ben Sawall (Pam) and sisters Joan Newell (Darwin) and Lynn Sawall; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Robert was laid to rest near his beloved Ellen after an intimate service with military honors at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL on October 20, 2020.









