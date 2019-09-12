|
Robert "Bob" F. Wagner
Ingleside - Robert "Bob" F. Wagner, 96, of Ingleside, IL passed away on September 6, 2019.
Bob was raised in Oshkosh, WI and graduated from Sacred Heart School and attended Oshkosh High School. He came to Lake County, IL when he joined the Navy at the age of 17 and served in WWII and the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Martha nee Grosnick; children Patricia (William) Vasilius of Gurnee, IL, Michael (Becky) Wagner of Pittsburgh, PA, Frank (Carolynn) Wagner of Beach Park, IL and Joseph (Chris) Wagner of Grayslake, IL ; grandchildren Kevin, Farrell, Kimberly, Josh and Shaunna; great-grandchildren Cadence, Sydnie and Wesley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Irna nee Mitchell and his siblings Leonard Wagner, Donald Wagner and Rose Marie Esslinger.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 12, 2019