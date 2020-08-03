Robert "Bob" Fink Jr.Omro - With broken hearts, the world lost Robert "Bob" Fink Jr., age 66, unexpectedly and way too soon on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1954 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the son of Robert Sr. and Vernita (Larsen) Fink. Bob happily wed the love of his life, Patty, on March 11, 1978. Bob had the absolute strongest work ethic (missing only 1 ½ days work in his entire career), running an asphalt plant and proudly retiring from Operating Engineers Local 139 after 30 years.He was survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Patty (Craig) Fink, his children Eric (Robin) Fink, Dan (Tracy) Fink, and Darla Fink (Emmanuel Salinas), mother, Vernita Fink, brother Ron (Marilyn) Fink, sisters Terri (Jon) Groth, Lori (Tom) Gehrke, and Darcie (Dennis) Wisnefske, brothers-in-law Paul (Gerrie) Craig, Dennis (Sandy) Craig, and sister-in-law Cyndi Wipf, grandchildren, Grady Fink, Tyler and Alec Seibel, and Reyde Mosier, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.He was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Fink Sr., father and mother-in-law, Richard and Inez Craig, grandparents Roy and Helen Fink, Ken Larsen and Winnie (Fred) Applebee, and brothers-in-law Darhl Craig, Bob Wipf, and Dan Craig.Bob was the most amazing Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He was an 'Intimidator' in his own right, "Wingnut" to some, and loved by all who were lucky enough to call him a friend. He was a proud man, brave beyond belief, and absolutely one of a kind. The way his eyes lit up when he smiled will never be forgotten. He loved so hard and was lucky enough to win Patty's heart forever with a simple kick of his foot at the pinball machine.Bob loved to play Buckup at his new garage, ride his Harley, hunt (or supervise the hunt from the "Whack Shack"), spend time with Daytona, stock his mountain of wood, impress the crowd with smokey burnouts in his #3 Dale Earnhardt car, shoot pool, snowmobile, polka with Patty, wrestle with his boys, water ski and play softball in his younger years, and plow snow with his signature black Ford truck. He was already studying up for this year's Fink fantasy football draft.Eric, Dan, and Darla are beyond proud to have called him Dad. He taught them how to say so much with so few words, how to be the perfect amount of competitive, that there's no excuse to give less than 110%, how to stay calm, how to be tough (and when tough isn't enough, be tougher), to be forgiving, to respect the ice in Winter, how an eyeroll can be as good of a response as any, and to be so brave when life gets hard.We'll keep the Miller Lite stocked, the garage radio on, and the damn door shut... Until we meet again.In Bob's memory, everyone is welcome to attend a visitation on Thursday, August 6th at Kwiatkowski Funeral Home in Omro from 3:00-7:00 p.m. (per state mandate, masks required for those attending this indoor event). A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 7th at the Omro Scott Park upper pavilion starting at 2:00 p.m. (NASCAR attire encouraged), following a private family funeral service and burial. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.