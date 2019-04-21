|
|
Oshkosh - Robert Tom Fitzgibbon, age 96, of Oshkosh, WI passed away April 16, 2019.
Robert was born on October 22, 1922, in Abbotsford, WI to Mae Roetta and Thomas C. Fitzgibbon. He and his wife, Dorothy Mae Wolf, made their home on the shores of Lake Winnebago.
An avid boater, fisherman, and photographer, Robert also enjoyed riding his motorcycle on the back roads of Winnebago County along with pal Jack Sitter. He walked the Mall for over twenty years.
The Oshkosh High school graduate served in World War II from January 1943 to April 1946 as an Army X-Ray Technician in France and England. Robert was retired from the Lakeview Plant of Kimberly Clark after 32 years of service.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, his parents, and sister, Jean Gorwitz (Harry). He is survived by his sister, Marjorie Smith (Earl) of Ocala, Fl., his nephews, Gregory Smith (Susan) and Robert Smith (Carol) of Illinois, Marshall Gorwitz (Crystal) of Appleton, his nieces, Barbara Ferrier (James) of Colorado Springs, Nancy Davis of Ocala, FL., and Debbie Heitzer (Michael) of Milwaukee.
He and Dorothy are remembered fondly by all their family members for the many hours of fishing, boating, swimming, and picnics at their lovely lake home.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oshkosh Senior Center would be appreciated.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019