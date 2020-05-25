|
Robert G. Kleinke
Butte des Morts - Robert G. Kleinke, age 84, formerly of Butte des Morts, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Kaukauna. He was born September 8, 1935, in Menominee, Michigan to the late Arthur and Gertrude (Hoefgen) Kleinke. Bob was a graduate of Menominee High School and earned a Bachelor's degree UW-Oshkosh. He then earned Master's degrees from UW-Madison and Oregon State University. In September of 1961 Bob married Joyce Wojciehowski. For 55 years Bob taught at the Waterwood School at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, biking, fishing, camping and watching the Packers.
Bob is survived by two sons, Matthew (Jenna) Kleinke, Luke Kleinke; four grandchildren, Austin, Jordan, Garrett, and Brock; two sisters and a brother, Annette (Gerald) Behrendt, Arthur Kleinke, Trudy Gorecki; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his wife Joyce, on March 10, 2015; and brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at the Winneconne Cemetery with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Military honors and burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, a financial contribution may be made to the charity of your own choice.
The family wishes to thank the Heartland Hospice staff for the wonderful care and support given to Bob.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 25 to May 27, 2020