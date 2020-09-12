Robert G. NiglOshkosh - Robert George Nigl, 101, of Oshkosh, passed away on September 11, 2020 at Bella Vista. He was born May 21, 1919 in Oshkosh, the 8th of 13 children of John and Caroline (Dichtl) Nigl. He served in the U.S. Army for four years during WWII.Bob married Helen Hartman April 14, 1945 in Lebanon, PA where they met when he was stationed nearby before going overseas. They came back to Oshkosh that June. Bob built 24 houses by himself in Oshkosh and worked at Marquart Millwork Co. until he retired in 1984. Then, for 11 years, he was a daily volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul store. He was a regular blood donor and reached the 10 gallon mark. After retiring, Bob and Helen traveled to all but two states and most of Canada.Bob is survived by three sons: Thomas (Patricia) Nigl and Charles (Kathleen) Nigl of Oshkosh, Jeffrey (Christine) Nigl of Pewaukee, WI: nine grandchildren: Linae (Jason) Golla, Lauri (Bradley) Van Stone, Matthew (Heather) Nigl, Michelle (Alexander) Marrison, Michael (Linsey Tomsovic) Nigl, Mackenzie (Adam) Guenther, Jessica (Paul) Nylen, Kyle Nigl, Trisha Nigl; eleven great grandchildren; sisters: Lucille Binner, Carolyn Crofoot; many nieces and nephews.Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Helen, in 2018; toddler daughter, Sharon; parents; brothers: John, Lawrence, Albert, Leonard, Harold, Clifford Nigl; sisters: Agnes Priebe, Clara Stadler, Margaret Luther, Helen Schuster.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family at St. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Catholic Church) followed by the burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.The family would like to thank the staff at Bella Vista and the Ascension Hospice team.