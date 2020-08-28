1/1
Robert Gene Hessenius Jr.
Robert Gene Hessenius Jr

Oshkosh -

Robert Gene Hessenius Jr, 52, of OshKosh passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 23. Rob's loss was unexpected and the family is deeply saddened. One thing is for sure, he would not be happy to know there was a big fuss about this. And he would certainly tell you!Rob was born on June 23, 1968 to Robert Gene Hessenius and Marcia Getz Hessenius in OshKosh. Rob absolutely loved golfing and was very proud of his first hole in one at 47 years old. He was passionate about sailing and had a love for flying like his father.

Rob was the owner of Eureka Landings Bar & Grill. His employees and customers were his extended family and brought him so much joy. Anyone who knew Rob, knew he was a wonderful, caring and giving person. He wouldn't hesitate to help anyone in need. If you were lucky enough to share a conversation with Rob then you were lucky enough.

Rob was greeted by his Mom and Dad who have gone before him. He leaves behind his sister, Michelle Hessenius (David) Davies, Jay (Brandi) Hessenius, and his nephews he adored: Evan (Kazmira) Davies, Austin Davies, Connor Hessenius, Cray Hessenius and Maxwell Hessenius.

The family would like to thank the community of Oshkosh and Eureka for the many encouraging words. There will be a time to get together and share memories of a brother and friend. Until then, they invite everyone to celebrate Robs life by raising a glass and toasting to his infinite kindness. God speed Rob.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
