Robert Gordon Gear
- - Robert Gordon Gear born on October 10, 1938 passed away on January 5, 2019. Bob was born in Oshkosh and graduated from Oshkosh High in 1957. He served in the US Air Force for 21 years. He is survived by his wife, son Daniel (Lisa) Gear, daughters Rachael Wiggins and Ranae Gear, grandchildren Todd, Brandon and Aaron Gear, Dylan and Savannah Wiggins, great grandchildren Kyleigh and Layla Gear. Preceded in death by his parents, sister and oldest son James Gear. Internment was held on July 12, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 18 to July 21, 2019