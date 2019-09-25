|
Robert H. Reigel
Waupaca - Robert (Bob) H. Reigel passed away Thursday September 19, 2019 at Theda Care Medical Center - Waupaca. Bob turned 100 on April 16, 2019 and was a resident of Wisconsin State Veterans Home at King, Wisconsin. Robert was born on April 16, 1919 on a homestead farm of his parents, James and Mary Reigel, near Spencer, Wisconsin. His education began in a one room schoolhouse, and he later graduated from Marshfield High School. On September 2, 1939, he married Beulah Clouse. Following his marriage Bob was employed as a yard clerk for the Soo Line railway before being drafted in the army during World War II. During the war he was engaged in four major European battles, having been declared MIA for three months. Bob was honored with a special ceremony on June 30, 2019, where he was awarded The French Legion Honor Medal by the Consul General of France, for his service during the war.
After the war he returned to civilian life and attended The School of Associated Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Following his education Bob worked as a commercial artist in Kansas City, Missouri, Appleton and Oshkosh, Wisconsin. After the death of his first wife, Beulah, in 1974, he worked as a free lance artist until his retirement in 1985.
Bob married Christie Campbell on June 25, 1977 and moved to Colorado. Christie passed away on July 23, 2009.
Bob was a lifetime landscape and portrait artist and spent many hours hiking and mountain climbing. He climbed all 58 of Colorado's highest peaks, all of which were over 14,000 feet in altitude.
Bob is survived by his brother, Tony (Dolly) Reigel of Marshfield; son, Chuck (Joby) Reigel of Oshkosh, and daughter in law, Meta "Cooky" (Jim) Brandt. Other survivors include grandchildren: Leslie Herring (Mike) of Oshkosh; Stacia Lian of Stuart, Florida; Jordan (Jessica) Reigel of Parker, Colorado; Allen (Chanda) Reigel of West Lafayette, Indiana, and Paul Reigel of Ripon. Also surviving are eleven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Delores Reigel, June Clouse, and many nieces and nephews.
Other survivors include stepchildren: Jeff (Gail) Campbell of New York; Harris (Katrina) Campbell of Florida; Steve Campbell of Colorado, and Alan Engle (spouse of Lisa Engle) of California. Also surviving are many step-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, two wives, son, Dr. Richard Reigel, brothers, Harry Reigel, and Harland Reigel, and stepdaughter, Lisa Engle.
Funeral services will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield with full military honors by the American Legion Post No. 54. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the funeral home. A memorial to Wisconsin Veteran's Home - King has been established in Bob's name.
