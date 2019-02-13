|
Robert Hable
Oshkosh - Robert Fred Hable died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on February 9th, 2019. He was just shy of his 93rd birthday.
Bob was born February 24th, 1926, the son of William and Della Hable. He married the love of his life, Audrey Grunwald, on May 21st, 1949 at St. Vincent Catholic Church. They spent 69+ wonderful years together.
At age 17, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy. He served 2 ½ years in the Pacific during World War II. He returned home and 4 years later he went back into the Navy. He served 2 years in the Atlantic and Mediterranean during the Korean War.
Upon his return, he joined the Oshkosh Fire Department and served for 32 years, retiring in 1985.
He is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife, Audrey Hable and his daughters: Linda (Gene) Bartos, Sara (Ed) Clements, Glory (Tony) Steinke, Pam (Ted) Miller and Amy Hable.
In addition, he leaves behind his sister Elaine Mueller, brother-in-law David (Carla) Grunwald and son-in-law Bill Aubrey.
He is now reunited with his daughter Brenda Aubrey.
Bob was blessed with grandchildren: Audrey (Barney) Schmitz, Jillana (Stewart) Sweet, Andy Aubrey (Crystal Hudson) and Bobbi Aubrey. He adored his great grandchildren: Cooper, Cameron, Carley, Colby, Jasmine, Jace and granddog Duke.
Bob was an avid gun collector and enjoyed attending gun shows whenever and wherever possible. He loved running and going for 'spins' in the car, while listening to big bands. He adored visiting his cherished 'stomping grounds'. Bob had a story for every occasion. His story lives on in the hearts of those he left behind.
The family will gather for a private memorial mass.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 13, 2019