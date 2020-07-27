1/1
Robert J. Gibson
Oshkosh - Robert "Bob" J. Gibson, age 85 of Oshkosh, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born October 17, 1934 to the late Gerald and Mildred (Tinker) Gibson. Bob married Delores Pausig and their marriage was blessed with three children.

Bob proudly the served active duty in Korea for United States Marine Corps. After his military service, he started his career in the auto industry working at Gibson Chevrolet. He later owned and operated Valley Auto Engineering, where he worked until he was 80 years old.

Bob was a devout Catholic who prayed the Rosary every day. He was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. Bob loved spending time with his family. Bob was the ultimate family man and his love for his wife and children was unparalleled.

Bob is lovingly survived by his wife of 64 years, Delores Gibson; son, Bob (Lisa) Gibson; daughters, Julie and Kathy Gibson; grandchildren, Greg and Matthew Gibson, Heidi Marie Clow; special great-grandson, Diamond "Bubba" Clow; sister, Gloria Gibson Lennon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Peter and Jerry Gibson.

Per Bob's wishes, a private service will be held.

Bob's family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff of Westbrooke Manor, especially Linda Carlson. Your kindness and compassion have not gone unnoticed.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 27, 2020
On behalf of the King's Men Of King Marine Corps League Detachment 1387, we send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Family of Robert Gibson. May the love of God our Heavenly Father comfort the Family of Robert Gibson in this difficult time. Semper Fi, Marine!

George Bongert, King's Men Of King Marine Corps League Detachment 1387
George Bongert
Acquaintance
