Robert J. Kossel
Oshkosh,WI - Robert J. Kossel (93) or "Friendly Bob" died peacefully with his wife of 71 years by his side at The Waterford in Oshkosh. Born in a farm house on County Road K, he grew to love farm life and animals. He once rode his pony into the school only to find out that ponies weren't allowed in the classroom. Bob loved the outdoors and he was always looking for adventure. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and at the age of 17 he joined the Marine Corps. He served in the Pacific Theater until the end of WWII. Coming home to Oshkosh, he began working for his father, Elmer, at Kossels Implement and Supply Company. When he developed strep throat/pneumonia, he was admitted to Mercy Medical Center where he met Elaine Milligan, a lovely and caring nurse who became his wife. After marrying, Bob started a family and business-Kossel's Modern Kitchen. His business grew and so did his family. Eventually, Kossel's TV and Appliance's flourished with the advent of television and some unique marketing. There wasn't a child on the South side of Oshkosh who wasn't familiar with "Kossel's Korral", where, if you purchased an appliance or TV, you took home a pony. This became a nationally recognized promotion. Although a successful businessman, Robert never lost his passion for farming, hunting and animals. There were always horses, dogs, cats and chickens on his Gentleman's farm. And, there was constant activity including horse auctions in Plain, WI, field trials for Bobs' Brittanys and pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota. Eventually, Bob bought a farm and withdrew from Kossel's retail sales. His new job became farming at Bob-A-Long farms. He raised steers, grew cash crops and became "Bob the Corn Man". He continued raising Brittanys under "Have-A-Pal Kennel" and won many championships in both show and field trials.
Although Bob was busy with working and his interests, he was very much a family man. It was a rare day that Bob wasn't home for dinner with his wife and four children. He had a knack for getting home just as the food was set on the table. He and his family also enjoyed many weekends with his parents or his in-laws. Bob was an adept card player and especially enjoyed Sheepshead. For 40 years, he and Elaine enjoyed meeting monthly for "card club night" with three other couples. Bob was a successful businessman, farmer and wonderful husband and father. He enjoyed his life fully and pursued many different interests throughout his life.
He will be truly missed by his wife Elaine and his three surviving children, Robert (Jacqueline), Kristine (Brad) Fox and Benjamin (Kathleen). He was proceeded in death by his daughter Kathryn. Bob was vibrant, humorous and full of life. His spirit will live on in all who knew and loved him, including his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his many dear friends. Our family would like to especially thank the staff at The Waterford-Oshkosh for their daily, loving care and also Heartland Hospice for their continuous help and support.
A time of visitation will be held at the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A private family service with burial to follow and full military honors will take place on Friday. All are welcome to the visitation but it is asked that social distancing be observed during the public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Van Dyne Fire Department., N9515 Van Dyne Road, Van Dyne, WI 54979
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 23 to May 24, 2020