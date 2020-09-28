1/
Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer

Middleton - Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer, age 59, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1960, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Edgar and Irene (Zeph) Sellmeyer.

Bob is survived by his sister, Marianne (Ronald) Halverson; sister-in-law, Joann Sellmeyer; and nephews, Michael (Melissa) and Mark (Stephanie) Sellmeyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Irene; and his brother William Sellmeyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at ST ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N Main St, Verona, with Fr. Rob Butz presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved