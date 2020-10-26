Robert "Bob" John Hilke
Ripon - Robert "Bob" John Hilke, age 68, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Duluth, MN.
Bob was born May 10, 1952, in Ripon, WI, the son of Lawrence and Ruthmary (Wastrack) Hilke. He graduated from Ripon High School. Bob worked at Oshkosh Truck for 28 years. On October 16, 1995, Bob married Caryl Krause in Hayward on his hunting land. He and Caryl owned and operated Pastimes Pub and Grill in Ripon. Bob was a member of Relic Riders and looked forward to organizing the four wheeler trip they went on every Thursday. He was also a member of NRA and the Green Lake Area Tavern League and past treasurer. He was an avid deer hunter and in his earlier years enjoyed golf and bowling and was proud of his perfect 300.
Survivors include his wife, Caryl Hilke of Ripon, WI; son, Kelly (Melissa) Hilke of Ripon, WI; grandson, Kyle Hilke of Ripon, WI and two sisters, Kate Wickens of Hernando, FL and Mary (Fred) Busse of Appleton, WI; mother-in-law, Doris Tetzlaff of Rosendale, WI; step-son, Clark (Becky) Krause of Ripon, WI; step-brother, Steve Kloehn of Waukau, WI; three nephews, Steve (Aubry) Busse of Iowa, Dennis (Jessica) Busse of Alaska and Jeff (Megan) Busse of Minnesota; his favorite four legged friend, Simba and special friends in Northern Wisconsin, Kevin and Robin Tripp. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruthmary Hilke; step-mother, Lenora Hilke; brother-in-law, Steven Wickens and father-in-law, Bud Tetzlaff.
Come and join us for a Celebration of Life and a light lunch with a toast for Bob on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 2 - 4:00 pm at Pastimes Pub and Grill. A memorial is being established in his name.
