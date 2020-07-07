1/1
Robert Koepke
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Koepke

Oshkosh - Robert "Bob" B. Koepke, age 76, returned home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Kewaskum, WI on January 23, 1944 the son of the late Junior and Waltraud (Schwichtenberg) Koepke. On February 3, 1968 he married Yvonne Weindorf in Milwaukee. Yvonne preceded him in death on June 20, 2008. Bob attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN graduating with a teaching degree. He was proud to be a teacher at Grace Lutheran School in Oshkosh for 34 years. Bob was known to enjoy hunting, fishing, art, gardening, and collecting and occasionally enjoying Scotch. He always enjoyed doing Bible studies with others. Bob will be remembered for his heart for Jesus and extensive mission and art projects for school. He will be dearly missed by his children and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his children: James (Rebecca) Koepke and Jennifer (Justin) Gregorius; grandchildren: Jacob and Sarah Koepke, and Aidan, Zachary, Alex and Siri Gregorius; brothers: Karl (Marla) Koepke, Wayne (Donna) Koepke and Paul Koepke; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at New Elm Cemetery, Black Wolf, with Rev. Joshua Jensen officiating. A memorial service will be held in Grace Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, at a later date.

The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers at Bella Vista for their wonderful care. Further, a thank you is extended to the countless co-workers, families and friends at Grace Lutheran who continually encouraged him for many years, in good times and bad.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Elm Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved