Robert KoepkeOshkosh - Robert "Bob" B. Koepke, age 76, returned home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Kewaskum, WI on January 23, 1944 the son of the late Junior and Waltraud (Schwichtenberg) Koepke. On February 3, 1968 he married Yvonne Weindorf in Milwaukee. Yvonne preceded him in death on June 20, 2008. Bob attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN graduating with a teaching degree. He was proud to be a teacher at Grace Lutheran School in Oshkosh for 34 years. Bob was known to enjoy hunting, fishing, art, gardening, and collecting and occasionally enjoying Scotch. He always enjoyed doing Bible studies with others. Bob will be remembered for his heart for Jesus and extensive mission and art projects for school. He will be dearly missed by his children and grandchildren.Bob is survived by his children: James (Rebecca) Koepke and Jennifer (Justin) Gregorius; grandchildren: Jacob and Sarah Koepke, and Aidan, Zachary, Alex and Siri Gregorius; brothers: Karl (Marla) Koepke, Wayne (Donna) Koepke and Paul Koepke; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at New Elm Cemetery, Black Wolf, with Rev. Joshua Jensen officiating. A memorial service will be held in Grace Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, at a later date.The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers at Bella Vista for their wonderful care. Further, a thank you is extended to the countless co-workers, families and friends at Grace Lutheran who continually encouraged him for many years, in good times and bad.