Robert "Bob" LaPoint
Watertown - Robert "Bob" LaPoint, age 89, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center.
He was born on March 5, 1931 in Oshkosh to Russell and Ella LaPoint. Bob married Diane Raddatz on July 19, 1958 in Oshkosh. Together they had two daughters, Wendy and Anne. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage, with their daughters and Bob's brothers in attendance.
Bob attended schools in Oshkosh, graduating from high school in 1949. He served a tour of duty with the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, during the Korean conflict. Following his service, he earned a Bachelor's Degree from Oshkosh Teacher's College as well as Master's Degree from UW-Madison. He began his teaching career at Lake Mills High School in 1958 and moved his family to Watertown in 1963 where he taught American History and Social Studies at Watertown Senior High School until this retirement in 1990.
Bob was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, and playing cards. Not one to stay home, Bob and Diane enjoyed traveling, whether on one of several European tours, or within the United States to sight see or visit family and friends. They attended many Wisconsin Badger football games and were known to drive south in the winter or early springs to find weather warm enough to golf. They were members of the Madison Jazz Society and often traveled to see their favorite bands or musicians.
Bob treasured family and friends. He tirelessly flooded the backyard many winters to build an ice rink for his daughters when they were young and taught them to be open-minded and independent thinkers. He enriched his grandsons' lives by teaching them how to fish, taking them to Little Amerika each summer, and regularly attending their sporting events. In his later years, he particularly enjoyed social events at the Watertown Elks Club and sharing breakfast and pearls of wisdom with cherished friends six mornings a week, an activity that only stopped once the pandemic hit.
Bob is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Wendy (Dan) Koch of Madison and Anne (Jim) Klug of Jefferson; and grandsons, Brent Koch of Madison, Brian (Barbra) Klug of Cedarburg, and Jeff (Kristina) Klug of Fitchburg. He is further survived by his brothers, Ron (Carol) LaPoint and Roger LaPoint, both of Oshkosh, Ralph (Margie) LaPoint of Onalaska, and Ray (Julie) LaPoint of Madison. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard LaPoint; and grandson, Tyler Koch.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Todd Iverson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Innichement will take place at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Terry Turke for his ongoing support during Bob's chronic illness and to Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care during Bob's final weeks.