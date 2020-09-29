Robert "Bob" LuftRedgranite - Robert "Bob" W. Luft, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on October 20, 1947 the son of the late Edward and Helen (Bucholtz) Luft. On March 20, 1980 he married his wife of 40 years, Sundy Langolf. Bob worked at Mercury Marine, Oshkosh Truck, and Pierce, had a stained glass business, but will be remembered for starting and operating Luft's Prop Repair in Redgranite. He loved to gather with family and friends under the carport and near a campfire. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family.Bob is survived by his wife, Sundy; children: Anthony Bostwick, Tanya (fiancé, John Van Vuren) Kasubaski and her children: Jimmy and Hunter, Corey (Mandi) Luft, Rob (Kathy) Luft, Lisa Buechner; many grandchildren; brother, Gregory (Melanie) Luft; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen; sister, Alice (Jim) Wheatley; and son-in-law, John Buechner.It was Bob's wish to have no formal service.The family extends a special thank you to Aurora Hospice for their wonderful care.