Robert M. "Bob" Kumbier
Oshkosh - Robert M. "Bob" Kumbier, age 79, of Oshkosh, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 30, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Born on August 6, 1940, in Oshkosh, the son of Myron and Irene (Dehn) Kumbier, Bob married Darlene Wilde on July 21, 1961, at Peace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
His working career included Binder Beverage, Victor Dehn Trucking, and after 32 years, retiring from Saputa Foods. Bob enjoyed his lawn, especially mowing the grass with his John Deere riding mower. He was the Neighborhood Watch and supervisor to any projects that were done in his presence. Bob liked to bowl, play cards, farm, but his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Darlene Kumbier; his children, Greg Kumbier, Tammy (Bob) Hansen, Brian (Cindy) Berg-Kumbier, and Karen (Dan) Bramer; his grandchildren, Adrienna (Drew) Bartell, Camille (James) Faust, Kaleb Faust, Jared (Michelle) Faust, Greg (Charisma) Hansen, Colton (Ashley) Hansen, McKenzie Hansen, Nate Holbrook, John (Ashley) Kumbier, Cameron (Paige) Kumbier, Nathan (Sabrina) Bramer, and Noah Bramer; a grand-puppy, Trudi; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Kathy) Kumbier; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dale (Judy) Wilde, Beverly Kumbier, Lois Blechl, and Virginia Schonscheck; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special neighbors, the Henke Family and the Studinski Family. Preceding Bob in death are his parents; his in-laws, Alton and Rhea Wilde; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Darwin (Aryls) Kumbier, Dennis Kumbier, Donald Kumbier, Frank Blechl, Elvin (Donna) Schonscheck, and Harold Schonscheck.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Seefeld Funeral Chapels, 1025 Oregon Street, with Pastor Dan Luett officiating. Interment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral chapel. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020