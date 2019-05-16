|
Robert Michael John Zwicky
Margate, FL - Robert Michael John Zwicky, born April 18, 1946, at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Coral Springs Medical Center, Coral Springs, Florida. He is survived by his son Daniel, and his lifetime partner of 48 years, Robert M. Thompson. Son of Robert Merrill Zwicky and Charlotte M Zwicky (nee Schaefer), both of whom predeceased him.
Brother of Charlotte Zwicky (Seitz) (deceased), William (Rosanna) Zwicky, Kathleen (Daryl) Zwicky, Vickie (Carl) Schwerin, Stephan (Kathy) Zwicky, James (Sherry) Zwicky, Barbara Konkel, Debra Albrecht, Susan (Jeffrey) Rabe, Ronald (Karen) Zwicky, Diane Zwicky and many nieces and nephews.
He was an Eagle Scout, Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. Was an Aquatics Director at various Boy Scout camps in Wisconsin, Virginia, Texas, California and two years in Japan. He served as president of several organizations and was a Member of Sunshine Cathedral, Davie, Florida.
Schools: Oshkosh High West, Oshkosh Technical College, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Milwaukee. He held degrees in accounting, health, recreation, physical education, exceptional education and administration. Also was a licensed massage therapist.
Served in the Navy from 1967 to 1971 and is a Viet Nam vet.
Pursuant to his wishes, no formal funeral service is to be held in Florida. His remains will be housed at the military cemetery at Lake Worth, Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Bernard Parish, 1617 W. Pine St. Appleton, WI 54914. A luncheon will follow the service.
The Neptune Society, Plantation, Florida, is in charge of cremation. Phone (954) 771-3270.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 16, 2019